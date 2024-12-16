A Whiteabbey Village estate agency is raffling a beautiful doll’s house in aid of the Cash for Kids Mission Christmas campaign.

The fundraiser is being run by Forsythe Residential, which first opened at Shore Road in 2021, followed by a second branch on the Antrim Road in 2023.

The handcrafted wooden dollhouse was created by Victor Forsythe, father of one of the business’s owners, Owen.

Originally from East Belfast, Victor moved to Whiteabbey Village to be closer to his grandchildren and where he originally grew up in the Shore Road area.

Victor Forsythe with the doll's house that is being raffled off in aid of Cash for Kids Mission Christmas. Photo: Forsythe Residential

A retired BT Engineer, one of the local man's hobbies is his love for doll’s houses and the craftmanship that goes into them.

Victor has created multiple doll's houses over the last number of years for his grandchildren and, when each of Forsythe Residential's offices' opened, they both welcomed a doll's house as a feature in their windows.

"They are very popular amongst passers by, and people have often asked where they came from and if they could purchase one,” Forsythe Residential said.

"His latest creation was one he thought about selling, but decided it would be lovely idea to use it as a means to raise funds for a great cause.

The interior of the doll's house even has a mini Christmas tree. Photo: Forsythe Residential

"Because its Christmas time, Victor chose the Cash for Kids Mission Christmas as he was passionate that the money was used to support children in the local area.”

The business hopes to raise £1000 for Mission Christmas; donations can be made online at https://www.cashforkidsgive.co.uk/campaign/mission-christmas-2024-fundraising-northern-ireland/fundraisers/forsythe-residential/

You can donate £10 to enter or donate £20 for three entries.

Cash donations can also be accepted at either of the offices in Whiteabbey Village or Antrim Road.

"Please do not donate anonymously if you want to be in with the chance to win. A winner will be selected at random and announced this Friday, December 20 on our social media pages,” the estate agency added.

The doll's house has a modern exterior with feature bay windows on the ground floor. Inside it has some period and antique features and furniture – and even a Christmas tree in the living room.

The house is three stories high, approximately 27 inches wide and 23 inches tall, and has working light fixtures. It is finished in a dove grey colour with dusky blue sills and a black front door.