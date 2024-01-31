Watch: Royal Caribbean Icon of the Seas - world's biggest cruise ship - sets sail with help from Ulster Carpets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The vast Royal Caribbean International vessel set sail for the first time on Saturday on a seven-day Caribbean voyage, bringing huge interest worldwide and described as the ‘ultimate multigenerational family vacation’.

The ship’s highly anticipated reveal in October 2022 spurred the single largest booking day and highest volume booking week in the cruise line’s then 53-year history.

With eight distinct ‘neighbourhoods’, six record-setting waterslides, seven pools, more than 40 ways to dine, drink and be entertained, Icon of the Seas aims at providing the opportunity for every type of family and adventurer ‘to make memories together and on their own without compromise’.

Icon of the Seas, which features bespoke carpets by Ulster Carpets, arrives in Miami. Image courtesy of Royal Caribbean International.

The game-changing cruise ship is 365 metres long, is 250,800 gross tons, and has a capacity of 5,610 guests and 2,500 crew.

It also features over 55,000sqm of bespoke carpets designed and manufactured by Ulster Carpets.

Rachel Guy, Contract Sales Director for Marine at Ulster Carpets, said: “Icon of the Seas has been making headlines all over the world and we are very proud to have played a part in this amazing cruise ship.

"As a project, it challenged our design, planning and production teams like never before, but the final results demonstrate our ability to create unique designs and luxury carpets. This is why cruise ships, casinos and hotels around the world turn to us first for their bespoke carpets and rugs.”

Bespoke Ulster carpets for the Izumi restaurant on Icon of the Seas. Image courtesy of Royal Caribbean International.

Ulster Carpets’ designers, based in their headquarters in Portadown and their London Design Studio, created over 75 different designs to match the distinctive design and style of each area.

"Our average project would encompass around 20 different design schemes, so the Icon of the Seas profile was very different to complete at one time,” added Rachel.

"Our planners also had to deal with an extra level of intricacy in some areas of the cruise ship and the entire project placed a lot of pressure on our production team. However, despite the extra challenges, we were still able to deliver the same level of unrivalled service we offer our customers all over the world.