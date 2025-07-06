Specsavers has joined forces with top Northern Ireland comedian Paddy Raff to encourage people to act fast when faced with sudden eye problems.

A new campaign featuring a catchy tune from Paddy, aims to raise awareness of urgent eye health services and reduce the strain on NHS.

Specsavers, which has 23 locally-owned and run stores in Northern Ireland, is encouraging people who notice a sudden change or problem with their eyes and vision, to phone their local Specsavers store in the first instance, rather than potentially putting additional pressure on their local GP or other NHS services.

This could include blurred or cloudy vision, loss of vision, floaters, flashing lights, red eyes or sensitivity to light, as well as eye irritation, inflammation, swollen or puffy eye lids or ingrowing eyelashes.

Northern Ireland comedian and musician, Paddy Raff. Picture: released by Specsavers

Recent research commissioned by Specsavers found that only 38 per cent of people in Northern Ireland get regular eye tests and 13 per cent don’t currently have an eye care routine.

The survey, which polled 2,000 adults across the UK, also revealed that just over a fifth of people in NI (22 per cent) practice a daily eye care routine, with 14 per cent stating they’d never really thought about it and 29 per cent saying they’d never had any problems with their eyes.

The research also found that 19 per cent of people in NI don’t wash their make-up brushes regularly, nearly a quarter (23 per cent) have used unclean towels or pillowcases, just less than half (44 per cent) have rubbed their eyes after using their phone and half (50 per cent) don’t wear sunglasses on a bright day.

All of the above, as well as spending prolonged periods of time on your phone, which 35 per cent admitted to, can cause minor eye conditions.

A quarter (25 per cent) admitted to doomscrolling on their phone late at night and 23 per cent of those stated this can last between 40-50 minutes at night.

Many people in Northern Ireland face long delays in accessing NHS services. With over 50 per cent of people in Belfast, South Eastern, Southern and Western HSC Trusts waiting more than 52 weeks for a first consultant-led outpatient appointment on March 31, 2025.

Specsavers can provide direct care for urgent eye issues, meaning people can avoid unnecessary visits to A&E or lengthy GP appointment queues.

To bring this important message to life, Specsavers has partnered with Paddy Raff, local comedian and musician, who performed a specially written song, encouraging people to act at the first sign of eye trouble.

Paddy’s performance will be released across social media and is supported by an advertising campaign encouraging people to phone their local optician first if these issues crop up.

Paddy said: “I hope this collaboration with Specsavers will encourage people across the country to prioritise their eye health. Although the song is fun and catchy, I hope it will remind people to take better care of their eyes at home, as well as seeking help as soon as they notice any signs of a minor eye condition, before small issues can become bigger problems and possibly affect people’s sight.”

Darryl Marshall, chair of Specsavers Northern Ireland and retail director at Specsavers Newtownabbey says: “By offering immediate eye health services, we can help reduce the burden on the NHS in Northern Ireland. Specsavers is here to provide fast and effective care, ensuring people receive the help they need, when they need it, and before their condition worsens.

"Specsavers offers expert support beyond your routine sight check and our optometrists are here to provide urgent appointments if needed. We hope people in Northern Ireland recognise the expertise and convenience offered by their local Specsavers store, located in the heart of their community.”