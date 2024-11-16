Watch this fab Christmas parade through Ballymena as festive celebrations get off to a colourful start
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Crowds lined the streets on Saturday evening as the celebrations got off to a colourful start with a parade through the town centre.
Starting from Wellington Street, it featured floats and trains, local school children with lanterns, Santa’s vintage car, and a wide range of festive characters.
The route took in Wellington Street, Ballymoney Street, William Street, and Broughshane Street, with a pause at Harmony Hub to switch on the lights at 6.30pm with Santa and the Mayor, before continuing to Church Street, Bryan Street and back to the Tower Centre.
Meanwhile, there’s a host of entertainment on offer across the wider Ballymena, Larne and Carrickfergus areas in the run up to Christmas.
Whether you fancy travelling back in time with a steam train ride or picking up a few gifts at a Christmas market, there’s something to suit everyone in Mid and East Antrim.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.