Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The festive season has well and truly begun in Ballymena as the town’s Christmas tree was switched on this weekend.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crowds lined the streets on Saturday evening as the celebrations got off to a colourful start with a parade through the town centre.

Starting from Wellington Street, it featured floats and trains, local school children with lanterns, Santa’s vintage car, and a wide range of festive characters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The route took in Wellington Street, Ballymoney Street, William Street, and Broughshane Street, with a pause at Harmony Hub to switch on the lights at 6.30pm with Santa and the Mayor, before continuing to Church Street, Bryan Street and back to the Tower Centre.

Ballymena's Christmas tree was switched on this weekend. Photo: Helena McManus

Meanwhile, there’s a host of entertainment on offer across the wider Ballymena, Larne and Carrickfergus areas in the run up to Christmas.

Whether you fancy travelling back in time with a steam train ride or picking up a few gifts at a Christmas market, there’s something to suit everyone in Mid and East Antrim.