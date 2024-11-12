2 . Dogs Trust Christmas Fair, Ballymena

Festive frolics will be afoot at Dogs Trust Ballymena as the team prepares for its annual Christmas Fair on Saturday, December 7. The fair will feature a wide range of stalls, offering everything from raffles and various games designed for all ages to enjoy. In addition to Dogs Trust’s own stalls, there will be other vendors present selling unique products, all perfect for Christmas gifts or stocking fillers. At the event, which will run between 11am and 4pm, supporters will be able to see the dogs currently available for rehoming and then browse the many craft and food stalls. Most 'impawtantly', Dogs Trust is inviting guests to bring their dogs with them so they can meet Santa Paws - and have their photo taken with the man himself. Photo: Dogs Trust Ballymena