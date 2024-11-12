Whether you fancy travelling back in time with a steam train ride or picking up a few gifts at a Christmas market, there’s something to suit everyone in Mid and East Antrim.
Are you running a Christmas event that you’d like to add to the list? Email details to [email protected]
1. Christmas tree switch-on, Cairncastle
Cairncastle Community Association's Christmas tree switch-on event will take place on Thursday, December 5 at 7pm, with carol singing, refreshments, and children's entertainment. Photo: Rang Oza from Pixabay
2. Dogs Trust Christmas Fair, Ballymena
Festive frolics will be afoot at Dogs Trust Ballymena as the team prepares for its annual Christmas Fair on Saturday, December 7. The fair will feature a wide range of stalls, offering everything from raffles and various games designed for all ages to enjoy. In addition to Dogs Trust’s own stalls, there will be other vendors present selling unique products, all perfect for Christmas gifts or stocking fillers. At the event, which will run between 11am and 4pm, supporters will be able to see the dogs currently available for rehoming and then browse the many craft and food stalls. Most 'impawtantly', Dogs Trust is inviting guests to bring their dogs with them so they can meet Santa Paws - and have their photo taken with the man himself. Photo: Dogs Trust Ballymena
3. Festive wreath-making, Carrickfergus and Cullybackey
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council will be running its festive wreath-making workshops again this year at the Andrew Jackson Cottage & US Rangers Museum, Carrickfergus. November 16 is sold out, but tickets are still available for the extra date on November 17 from 12pm-2pm. Workshops will also be taking place at Arthur Cottage, Cullybackey on November 23 from 12pm-2pm. Visitors will be shown how to decorate their own festive wreath whilst enjoying some light refreshments. The cost is £30 per participant and payable at the time of booking; all materials will be provided. Booking is essential as places are limited; to secure your place, contact Carrickfergus Castle Visitor Information Centre on 028 9335 8262 or by email on [email protected]. Photo: Kim Newberg from Pixabay
4. Victorian Street Fair, Whitehead
The Victorian Street Fair will kick off the Christmas season in Whitehead on November 30. From noon, visitors can enjoy live music, steam train rides, street performers, children’s entertainment, storytellers, stalls, food, fairground rides and fireworks. They can also visit the grotto to see Santa, who returns later as Santa Paws to give treats to your four-legged friends. Local and international acts will sing from the outdoor stage and indoor venues, while volunteers and vendors will be wearing Victorian outfits. From the civic carol service at 4.30pm, follow the lantern parade to the Christmas lights switch-on at 5:30 pm. Weather permitting, the firework show will complete the day at 5.50pm along the promenade. Photo: NI World
