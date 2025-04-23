Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We took our children along to Whitehead Railway Museum for the Easter steam train rides – here’s how we got on

The events on Saturday, April 19 and Easter Monday, April 21 saw the Railway Preservation Society of Ireland invite visitors to celebrate the magic of steam with a trip from Whitehead Excursion Station.

It was the second series of steam train rides this year at the heritage venue, with details of upcoming events available on the RPSI website.

We arrived on the Saturday with our three children aged three, six, and eight to see the iconic blue ‘Guinness’ engine ready to haul vintage carriages from the Victorian-style station building.

Aboard the Easter steam train ride in Whitehead. Photo: Helena McManus

Our toddler could barely contain his excitement at seeing the ‘puffer train’, while the older two were impressed when we climbed into our own private compartment – similar to the ones used by a certain boy wizard as he travelled to his famous school.

The journey took us up and down the length of track several times, with the Easter bunny popping by bearing a chocolate egg each for the children.

After the trip, which lasted around 15 minutes, we disembarked and made our way down the path towards the museum galleries, passing the original 1907 water tower.

First up was the old stables building, once home to the horses and jaunting cars that transported visitors to the seafront and the Gobbins cliff path. The stables now house an introductory exhibition about Whitehead and the golden age of steam, with displays, memorabilia, and an interactive touch screen.

Our youngsters enjoyed exploring the vintage carriages at Whitehead Railway Museum. Photo: Helena McManus

Next were the locomotive buildings where giants of the steam train age, including the striking blue no. 85 ‘Merlin’ engine currently rest – we couldn’t help but be awed at the sheer scale of these vintage machines.

We then had the opportunity to view the locomotive sheds from above at the Dunleath Workshop. This gave us a glimpse of the volunteers as they worked on components for the locomotives, carriages, and wagons – ensuring the skills that have helped repair and maintain engines for over 100 years are carried on.

The last part of our tour took us to the huge carriage shed, home to a large collection of preserved railway carriages and wagons lined up along the platform. Our children loved climbing aboard the footplate of one of the engines to sit in the driver’s seat, and marvelled at the opulence of the restored dining car, the Director’s Saloon coach, and the Irish State coach, all of which we were able to move through freely.

The carriage shed has plenty of activities to entertain young visitors, with a Victorian dressing up rail and photo props, a wooden ‘play train’, and a train set that allows youngsters to control the speed of the miniature locomotive (tearing our three-year-old away from this was a challenge). Adding to the fun was an Easter hunt, which saw the kids searching high and low through the carriages for six missing letters.

Admiring the No.85 'Merlin' engine. Photo: Helena McManus

As our trip was nearing its end, our by then very tired toddler meant that a planned refreshment stop at the beautiful Cups and Carriages had to be put off for another day. However, I’ll be looking forward to another trip to Whitehead Railway Museum - hopefully not too far down the line.

