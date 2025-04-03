Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Visitors to Whitehead Railway Museum can take a trip back in time as steam train rides return this Easter.

Running on Easter Saturday, April 19 and and Easter Monday, April 21, the Railway Preservation Society of Ireland is inviting the community to experience the magic of steam in the picturesque seaside town.

“On the historic 1907 platform at Whitehead Excursion Station, you’ll board our train for a short trip within our premises, hauled by one of our iconic locomotives No. 3BG ‘Guinness’, ” the RPSI website notes.

"Included in your ticket price is admission to our five-gallery Museum where you can participate in our Easter Hunt and be enthralled by our Giants of Steam.”

No. 3BG ‘Guinness’ during the steam train rides at Whitehead Railway Museum in March. Photo: Joe Cassells

Trains will run every 30 minutes from 11am until 3pm; tickets cost £12 per adult and £8 per child and can be booked through the RPSI website.

Suitable for children of all ages, the steam train events will also see kids receive an Easter Egg (any dietary requirements are to be advised in advance on the booking notes).

The Easter activities follow the success of a similar event for St Patrick’s weekend, which saw one of the biggest attendance figures recorded since Covid, according to RPSI general manager Yvonne McIlree. “There’s a real appetite at the minute for for unique heritage events like this, and we’re starting to see a greater variety of visitors,” Yvonne added. “We’re really looking forward to more of our signature events through the year.”

Meanwhile, the Museum recently oversaw the transfer of its flagship locomotive No. 171 'Slieve Gullion' to Dublin, where it is set to play a part in mainline operations at Easter.

The iconic blue engine dates back to 1913 and in 2017, it was adopted as part of the Railway Preservation Society of Ireland’s logo.

In September 2024, the Duke of Gloucester and his son the Earl of Ulster launched No. 171, which had been overhauled in Whitehead, back into traffic for the first time in 22 years.

Meanwhile, the major overhaul project at Whitehead is currently No. 4, a former LMS-NCC steam engine which was based at York Road and operated on the Larne and Londonderry lines.

It retired in 1970 after operating the spoil trains from Magheramorne to Whitehouse, and was bought by the Society in 1971 for £1,275.