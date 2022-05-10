‘Water’ great idea to beat the NW200 traffic

Causeway Sea Tours are running a Water Taxi service this week to help beat the NW200 traffic

Causeway Sea Tours are running a water taxi service between Portrush and Portstewart on Thursday and Saturday during practice and race sessions.

They posted on Facebook: “It’s nearly North West 200 weekend and that means bumper to bumper traffic all around the Ports.

“Beat the traffic and travel along the coast with our special race day water taxi service. Only £10 per person each way, these will be running on Thursday evening and Saturday all day.

“Saturday race day schedule. Boat leaves Portrush at 9am and arrives in Portstewart at 9:15am.”

Bookings have already been coming in thick and fast from, not just race goers, but locals and visitors who want to see their home coastline from a different angle.

And, dogs are also welcome on board the NW200 Water Taxi.