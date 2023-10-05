Book retailer Waterstones are opening their ninth store in Northern Ireland on Friday, October 6 with the arrival of the popular chain in Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon.

Occupying a 4,668 sq. ft. unit, adjacent to anchor tenant Primark, the opening asserts the book retailer’s confidence in the buoyant local market.

Bringing more than just books, the arrival of Waterstones signals the creation of 10 new jobs and reaffirms Rushmere's status as a retail destination. This deal was secured by property advisor, Savills Northern Ireland, on behalf of Rushmere Shopping Centre, continuing a narrative of strong retail expansion within the centre.

Martin Walsh, centre manager, said: “We are delighted to welcome Waterstones to Rushmere Shopping Centre. Their presence adds a new and exciting dimension to our retail offering, and we are confident that book lovers and shoppers across Northern Ireland will embrace this noteworthy addition to our line-up.

The new Waterstones store at Rushmere Shopping Centre. Picture: Savills Northern Ireland

"We believe that the inclusion of a bookseller of Waterstones' calibre significantly enhances our appeal and provides yet another compelling reason to shop at Rushmere.”

Paul Wilson, director, Savills Northern Ireland, added: “This is a testament to the resilient and dynamic retail environment that Rushmere Shopping Centre continues to cultivate. The arrival of Waterstones, a highly esteemed retailer, underscores the centre’s appeal and ongoing commitment to delivering a diverse and vibrant shopping experience.”

A spokesperson for Waterstones said: “Customers will enjoy browsing our extensive range of books and gifts. From local history to Manga, board games to stationery we have something to suit all tastes. Our knowledgeable and passionate booksellers will be on hand to help you find the latest bestseller or a long-forgotten gem. A visit to our bright and vibrant children's department is a must for any child and is sure to help foster the next generation of avid readers.

"We can’t wait to share all the wonderful new publishing with our local community, there is nothing quite like visiting a bookshop and discovering your next favourite read.”

Rushmere, one of the largest retail destinations in Northern Ireland, offers a broad retail experience to customers, featuring the indoor shopping centre and an adjoining retail park which is home to well-known brands like Homebase and Matalan.