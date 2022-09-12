Wee Joan’s Walk cancelled as mark of respect

Well known charity fundraiser and Portrush bar man Willie Gregg launched the fundraiser for the Children to Lapland charity just last week. The fundraiser is run in memory of his mother Joan.

However, Willie has now taken the decision to cancel the event - due to be held on Sunday, September 18, the eve of Queen Eliuzabeth’s funeral - as a mark of respect.

Pictured at the launch of this year’s 'Wee Joan’s Dog Walk’ in Portrush are Scooby-Doo (Willie Gregg) and Raymond Pollock MBE, both members of the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland’s North Coast Fundraising Committee, and Laura Lockhart, Bronagh Mullan and Nula Mullan

He said: “As a mark of respect for the Royal family, we have taken the decision to cancel Wee Joan’s Dog Walk, which was due to take place in Portrush, on Sunday, 18th September.

“It was felt that it would be inappropriate to hold the event on the eve of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.