Wee Joan’s Walk cancelled as mark of respect

A charity fundraising dog walk has been cancelled as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

By Una Culkin
Monday, 12th September 2022, 2:54 pm

Well known charity fundraiser and Portrush bar man Willie Gregg launched the fundraiser for the Children to Lapland charity just last week. The fundraiser is run in memory of his mother Joan.

However, Willie has now taken the decision to cancel the event - due to be held on Sunday, September 18, the eve of Queen Eliuzabeth’s funeral - as a mark of respect.

Pictured at the launch of this year’s 'Wee Joan’s Dog Walk’ in Portrush are Scooby-Doo (Willie Gregg) and Raymond Pollock MBE, both members of the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland’s North Coast Fundraising Committee, and Laura Lockhart, Bronagh Mullan and Nula Mullan

He said: “As a mark of respect for the Royal family, we have taken the decision to cancel Wee Joan’s Dog Walk, which was due to take place in Portrush, on Sunday, 18th September.

“It was felt that it would be inappropriate to hold the event on the eve of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

“In these saddest of circumstances, my heart just would not be in the event this year. Any monies already donated will, of course, go to our planned trip to Lapland in December.”

