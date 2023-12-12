News of £800k funding to conduct a feasibility study to reinstate the railway line from Portadown to Armagh City has been welcomed by the Ulster Unionist Party.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Ulster Unionist Cllr Kate Evans said the money would be used to investigate the potential for reinstating the railway line. Cllr Evans said a ‘Transport Hub’ near Craigavon has also been discussed in recent years and ‘placing a railway stop near Rushmere would connect those from Armagh City to one of the busiest shopping hives within Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon council’.

-

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UUP councillor Kate Evans who sits on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

-

She said: “The proposed railway line would provide a vital transportation link for the local community, connecting Armagh City and Portadown with regular and reliable train services, something the residents have fought passionately for in recent years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This study is an important step towards improving connectivity and reducing congestion on Northern Ireland's roads along with economic benefits including increased tourism and job creation not only for Armagh but the entire (ACBC) Council area.

"The reinstatement of the railway line from Armagh City to Portadown represents an exciting opportunity for the local community and the wider Northern Ireland region. The feasibility study will not only provide valuable insights into the viability of the project but could eventually pave the way for further development and investment in Infrastructure throughout the area.