Well-wishers line the streets of Banbridge as King and Queen visit Old Town Hall and library

The King and Queen’s third day of engagements in Northern Ireland saw the Royal couple visit Banbridge, where the streets were lined with well-wishers from early morning.

At Banbridge Old Town Hall, His Majesty met local businesses and representatives from the community and creative industries, including some of those involved in Games of Thrones.

Banbridge Old Town Hall is also home to a recently opened community advice centre.

Community Advice Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon provides free, confidential information and advice to support residents living in the borough.

King Charles attends a reception at Banbridge Old Town Hall, celebrating Banbridge’s local businesses, and rich heritage of arts and culture. Picture: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

The Queen spoke with staff who deliver these services and gained an understanding of the importance of the centre to the local community.

At Banbridge Library, Her Majesty had the opportunity to view the services and programmes offered by Libraries Northern Ireland.

Since opening in 1979, the library has been a vital resource for the people of Banbridge, providing access to books, information and a welcoming space for learning and connection.

In the children’s area, The Queen joined a storytime reading of ‘Peanut Gets His Sparkle Back’, by Dromore author Kate Russell, who was present, along with pupils from Abercorn PS.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are welcomed to Banbridge. Picture: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

The Queen also met with members of Banbridge Library’s adult reading group about the books they have discovered, and joined the Craft and Chatter Group, where she heard about their crafting project and how groups like this support the local community and reduce loneliness.

To mark World Poetry Day today (March 21), Sinéad Lunny, of Sinéad Lunny Speech & Drama, recited the poem ‘Spring’, by a local poet Joyce Montgomery.

Before departing, The Queen signed the visitors’ book and cut a beautiful book-themed cake made by the Windsor Bakery.

Her Majesty presented the library with a toy dog ‘Beth’, named in memory of her beloved rescue dog Beth.

A warm welcome for Queen Camilla in Banbridge. Picture: Press Eye

Following the visits to the Old Town Hall and the town’s library, the Royal couple took a walkabout through Banbridge where thousands of people had lined the streets.

Charles and Camilla took time to greet those who had come out to see them, including representatives of local organisations and schools. There was also plenty of live music to keep the Royal visitors entertained.