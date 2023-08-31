Register
Well wishes extended as Newtownabbey triplets celebrate 60th birthday

Friends and family members have been sending well wishes to a set of triplets in Newtownabbey as the sisters prepare to celebrate their 60th birthday.
By Russell Keers
Published 31st Aug 2023, 16:12 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 16:12 BST

Mandy Hawthorne, Paula Willis and Ann Weldon, who turn 60 on September 2, were joined by loved ones at a family party on August 26 to kick-start the celebrations.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper, had also called to Mandy’s home earlier on Saturday to extend birthday wishes to the siblings.

Mandy Hawthorne, Paula Willis and Ann Weldon were joined by the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper, to kick-start their 60th birthday celebrations. Pic: Contributed.Mandy Hawthorne, Paula Willis and Ann Weldon were joined by the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper, to kick-start their 60th birthday celebrations. Pic: Contributed.
Mandy, Paula and Ann were born in Belfast and spent their early years in the Silverstream area of the city before moving to Newtownabbey in 1972.

They attended Abbots Cross Primary School and then moved to Rathcoole Secondary School.

The triplets have two brothers and two sisters- Kathy, Marie, Robert and Mark.

Paula and Ann live in the Rathcoole estate, while Mandy lives in nearby Rush Park.

Mandy has two children and six grandchildren, Paula has two children and three grandchildren and Ann has two children and three grandchildren.

The sisters, who work as care assistants and cleaners, will be heading to Palma Nova for a week with their husbands to celebrate the big milestone.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, Mandy’s daughter Samantha said: “All of their children and grandchildren would like to wish them a happy birthday.

"They grew up in Rathcoole and love the area and the community. With the estate also having a big anniversary this year as it turns 70, they’re glad to be celebrating a special birthday at the same time.”

