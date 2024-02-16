Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Ballymoney Jobs and Benefits Office are holding a Wellbeing and Employability Event on Tuesday, March 5, from 10am – 1pm.

The event will be held in the Jobs and Benefits Office, 37-45 John Street, Ballymoney, BT53 6DT. Various providers will be present to offer advice and support on current employment opportunities, training and apprenticeship programmes, career guidance, CV and interview tips and Health and Wellbeing support.