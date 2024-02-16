Wellbeing and Employability event coming to Ballymoney next month
Are you from the Ballymoney area, out of work or looking to changes jobs?
Ballymoney Jobs and Benefits Office are holding a Wellbeing and Employability Event on Tuesday, March 5, from 10am – 1pm.
The event will be held in the Jobs and Benefits Office, 37-45 John Street, Ballymoney, BT53 6DT. Various providers will be present to offer advice and support on current employment opportunities, training and apprenticeship programmes, career guidance, CV and interview tips and Health and Wellbeing support.