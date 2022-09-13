What local shops will be open on the Queen’s funeral bank holiday?

The government has said that, during the national mourning period, there is “no obligation to suspend business”.

It added that some businesses “may wish to consider closing or postponing events, especially on the day of the state funeral”, but added that this would be “at the discretion of individual businesses”.

Nationally, Tesco UK Chief Executive Jason Tarry said all of Tesco’s large stores would close for the day and Express stores will be closed until 5pm, adding: “We want to express our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, as well as our gratitude to Her Majesty The Queen for her unwavering service.”

Lidl stores will also be closed.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said Sainsbury’s and Argos stores will be closed “in honour of Her Majesty and so our colleagues can pay their respects”.

Locally a number of well known businesses on the north coast have said they will close as a mark of respect on Monday.

They include Moores of Coleraine who said: “We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, and extend our heartfelt sympathy to The Royal Family. As a mark of respect our store will be closed on Monday 19th September 2022.”