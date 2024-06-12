What would make Carrickfergus a better town, part two - according to readers

By Helena McManus
Published 12th Jun 2024, 17:05 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2024, 20:02 BST
Carrickfergus has a lot going for it, but what could make it an even better town?

We posed the question to readers last year, and among the top suggestions were lower business rates, more free parking spaces, and a venue for family entertainment.

Since then, residents have responded with some further ideas on how the town could be improved – do you have any more to add to the list?

1. Bring back the Lughnasa Fair

A medieval-themed summer festival, the Lughnasa Fair was staged annually at Carrickfergus Castle for over 40 years before it was axed in 2015 due to budget constraints. Photo: NI World

2. 'Back Carrick' week

Like the Lughnasa Fair, many would love to see the return of the civic 'Back Carrick' week. One resident wrote that the event was the "life blood of our communities" which drew massive crowds into the town centre. Photo: NI World

3. Seafood restaurant

Like other coastal towns, Carrickfergus could capitalise further on its location with a dedicated fish or seafood restaurant, some have suggested. Photo: Tim Bigger from Pixabay

4. Later opening at the castle

Late night opening at the castle during the summer months could help boost overall footfall in the town centre, it was suggested. Photo: Helena McManus

