Since then, residents have responded with some further ideas on how the town could be improved – do you have any more to add to the list?
1. Bring back the Lughnasa Fair
A medieval-themed summer festival, the Lughnasa Fair was staged annually at Carrickfergus Castle for over 40 years before it was axed in 2015 due to budget constraints. Photo: NI World
2. 'Back Carrick' week
Like the Lughnasa Fair, many would love to see the return of the civic 'Back Carrick' week. One resident wrote that the event was the "life blood of our communities" which drew massive crowds into the town centre. Photo: NI World
3. Seafood restaurant
Like other coastal towns, Carrickfergus could capitalise further on its location with a dedicated fish or seafood restaurant, some have suggested. Photo: Tim Bigger from Pixabay
4. Later opening at the castle
Late night opening at the castle during the summer months could help boost overall footfall in the town centre, it was suggested. Photo: Helena McManus