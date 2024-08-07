A Whitehead man will be taking part in a non-stop gym workout in a bid to raise funds to bring his play to the Dublin Fringe Festival.

Matthew Sharpe’s ‘I’ve always liked the name Marcus’ premiered at The MAC in May as part of the Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival 2024.

Funded by the Arts Council NI and written and performed by Matthew in collaboration with Tinderbox Theatre Company, the dynamic multimedia production draws inspiration from Matthew’s own life experiences.

An actor and writer who has worked in theatres across Northern Ireland, the National Theatre London and in Europe as well as appearing in films and TV in Ireland, Matthew grew up in Carrickfergus and has Jamaican and Northern Irish heritage.

He has had roles in Soft Border Patrol, Ordinary Love, Stranger with a Camera, Bloodlands season one and two, and KNEECAP the movie.

Matthew has also written and produced his own podcast, called The Thought Floor.

The play tells the story of Marcus, who has always gone along with society’s stereotypes to fit in. From posing as a rap superstar to flexing his muscles as a gym bro, he’s tried them all. But when an audition makes him question his true self, Marcus faces the ultimate dilemma – who is he, really?

Part coming-of-age story and part exploration of racial identity, audiences are invited to follow the funny and provocative escapade as Marcus embarks on a quest of self-discovery, peeling back the layers of societal expectations to uncover the truth buried deep within himself.

With ‘I’ve always liked the name Marcus’ due to run from September 11-14 at the Dublin Fringe Festival, Matthew will be taking part in the gym challenge on August 15-16 alongside his personal trainer Joe Kennedy at Joe's gym in Whiteabbey.

Over 24 hours he will complete planks, bench presses, tyre flips, bear crawls, tricep dips and more. Matthew will also be livestreaming the event and is inviting people to come and train throughout the course of the event.

Donations can be made online through the “Bring 'I've always liked the name Marcus' to Dublin” GoFundMe page.

The target of £2,000 will pay for safe, comfortable accommodation for Matthew and the stage manager, equity rate fees, and subsistence costs in Dublin.

All the money raised will go directly towards the production.