A Whitehead student, who successfully balanced her passion for sport and learning, is urging others to follow their dreams after graduating with a degree in Dentistry from Queen’s University Belfast.

While completing the final year of her studies, Jenna McCarlie represented Ireland’s senior indoor hockey team in South Africa and Malaysia.

As captain of Queen’s women’s 1st XI, she led the squad to their most successful season ever when they became Ulster Premier League champions and won the EY Hockey League Division 2, securing promotion to the top tier of Irish hockey for the first time in the University’s history.

Jenna, a former Whitehead Primary School and Larne Grammar pupil, said: “It’s been a huge honour to lead such a talented, dedicated group of girls. This success has been years in the making with the foundations being laid by Queen’s hockey alumni who gave us the opportunity to compete at the top level in Ulster.

Jenna McCarlie graduating from Queen's University Belfast with a degree in Dentistry. Photo: submitted

“I’m also so proud to have played a part in securing the chance to compete at the top level in Ireland. I also want to pay tribute to head coach Simon Bell and assistant coach Drew Campbell whose influence and commitment over the years were central to the team’s success.”

Growing up in a sporting family, both Jenna and her sister, Ellen, were also competitive sailors, travelling to events all over Ireland, the UK and Europe, but it was at age 15 that she had a difficult choice to make between the two sports.

As she explained: “It was my Nana who first inspired me to pick up a hockey stick when I was still in primary school. She was a big hockey player herself and at the time she was vice-president of Larne Ladies Hockey Club.

Jenna enjoyed further hockey success during her time at university. Photo: submitted

"At age 15, I got my first call up to Ulster and Ireland underage hockey squads, and although a very difficult decision at the time, I knew I had to make a choice between my two great sporting loves.”

With the decision made, and hockey coming out top, a new challenge arose – juggling elite sport with academic commitments. She credits a strong support network of family and friends, along with the Queen’s Elite Athlete Programme which gave her access to high level coaching and a community of athletes, for helping her thrive in both arenas.

Jenna added: “The Elite Athlete Programme and being surrounded by people in my life who understood the challenges of juggling sport and study, made me a better athlete, better student, and better person.”

Jenna starts her first role as a dentist in Northern Ireland this September and she hopes to give back to Queen’s by teaching in the School of Dentistry.

In looking ahead to her sporting career, Jenna has her sights set on one day securing her first senior outdoor cap and playing in a major tournament – the ultimate dream being to represent Ireland at the LA 2028 Olympics in the USA.

Asked what advice she would give to others considering a similar path, she said: “Get involved in sport. Get involved at any level. Because the people you meet, the skills you gain, and the memories you make will last a lifetime.”