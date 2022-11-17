Whitehead’s much-loved Victorian Street Fair will make a welcome return on Saturday, November 26.

The fair will also tie in with the switching on of the Christmas lights in the seaside town. The programme runs 12noon – 6.30pm with everything from street entertainers and arts and crafts to stalls and street vendors

The civic carol service will take place in Whitehead Presbyterian Church from 4pm followed by the official Christmas lights switch on at 5.30pm and a fireworks display at 6pm.

And the fair organisers, with support from Translink, are encouraging visitors to enjoy a trip to the seasonal celebration by bus or train.

Victorian chimney sweeps Ryan Moffett and Ethan Kells encourage visitors to take the train to Whitehead Victorian Street Fair on November 26.

Mark Montgomery, route manager for the Northern Area at Translink, said: “The Victorian Street Fair has always been an excellent event for families and a great opportunity for people to explore and enjoy Whitehead, whether you’re a local or visiting by train from further afield. We’re delighted to support them once again and help connect people and communities as they come together for a great day out.”

With fares frozen at 2019 prices and a selection of ticket offers available, the transport company points out that taking the train is a convenient, cost-effective and hassle-free way to travel.

“Families can save on a special day out using Translink's Family & Friends ticket, offering up to two adults and four children unlimited bus and train travel in Northern Ireland for just £22, or alternatively passengers can enjoy a third-off Translink NI Railways day-return tickets after 9.30am.”