Across the Mid and East Antrim borough, there are a small number of statues commemorating the legacy of local heroes or famous figures.

Henry McNeill, a well-known early pioneer of tourism is one of those whose contribution to the area is celebrated through the jaunting car sculpture in Larne.

In Carrickfergus, King William III is immortalised in bronze next to the Castle, marking the site where he landed in 1690.

Frequent visitors to Ballymena’s Peoples Park, meanwhile, will be familiar with the large stone figure of a woman on the hill, gifted to the town by Lord Waveney in 1874.

Henry McNeill, a well-known early pioneer of tourism is one of those whose contribution is remembered through Larne’s jaunting car sculpture. Photo: Helena McManus

But from amazing actors and artists, to brilliant local people raising money for charitable causes, there are more well-known figures whose achievements deserve to be immortalised.

Which Mid and East Antrim figure do you believe should be honoured with a statue? Message us on Facebook with your suggestions or email [email protected].