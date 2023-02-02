Hopes are high it will be full steam ahead for a newly developed Lurgan Train Station as Musgrave MarketPlace is to close soon but fears are that it will be put on hold as departments’ budgets grapple for cash?

There has been a long campaign for an upgrade of Lurgan Station - one of the busiest stations in NI

An architect's impression of how the new train station at Lurgan might look.

An upgrading of the rail line was carried out in recent years but the new station in Lurgan has yet to receive planning approval.

Nor has funding been allocated for the new station and the much-needed extra parking facilities promised.

A Translink spokesperson said: “With almost 1 million passengers travelling to and from Lurgan Train Station annually, it’s one of the busiest stations on our network.

“The proposed new station will provide modern, more accessible amenities including a new Changing Places facility as well as additional park and ride places and cycle storage.