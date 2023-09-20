Register
Earlier this month three representatives of the Northern Ireland Vintage Ploughing Association competed in the European Vintage Ploughing Championships, which were held at Veenhuizen in the Netherlands.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 20th Sep 2023, 10:48 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 10:48 BST
The ploughmen competing were William Gill from Co. Down ploughing in the Mounted Lift Class, Seamus Crossan from Co. Armagh ploughing in the Trailer Class and William McCracken from Co. Armagh ploughing in the Classic Conventional Class.

The Judges were Ronnie Coulter BEM and Mercer Ward. The Head Steward from Northern Ireland was Robert Acheson.

Ploughing in 31° blazing sunshine the three men endeavoured to plough their plots to the highest standard.

Congratulations to William Gill from Co. Down ploughing in the Mounted Lift Class, Seamus Crossan from Co. Armagh ploughing in the Trailer Class and William McCracken from Co. Armagh ploughing in the Classic Conventional Class. Pic credit: Northern Ireland Vintage Ploughing AssociationCongratulations to William Gill from Co. Down ploughing in the Mounted Lift Class, Seamus Crossan from Co. Armagh ploughing in the Trailer Class and William McCracken from Co. Armagh ploughing in the Classic Conventional Class. Pic credit: Northern Ireland Vintage Ploughing Association
Congratulations to William Gill from Co. Down ploughing in the Mounted Lift Class, Seamus Crossan from Co. Armagh ploughing in the Trailer Class and William McCracken from Co. Armagh ploughing in the Classic Conventional Class. Pic credit: Northern Ireland Vintage Ploughing Association

On the first day they were ploughing barley stubble and on second day they were ploughing on ground that tulips had been grown on previously and harvested from.

The soil was sandy and conditions proved challenging for all the competitors especially with no respite from the hot sun. Much water was consumed by all the ploughmen and others.

The Northern Ireland Vintage Ploughing Association would like to congratulate William Gill on being crowned the 2023 European Vintage Champion overall, Seamus Crossan on achieving fourth in the Trailer Class and William McCracken also achieving fourth in the Classic Conventional Class.

The Northern Ireland team enjoyed great success at the European Vintage Ploughing Championships which was held at Veenhuizen in the Netherlands. Pic credit: Northern Ireland Vintage Ploughing AssociationThe Northern Ireland team enjoyed great success at the European Vintage Ploughing Championships which was held at Veenhuizen in the Netherlands. Pic credit: Northern Ireland Vintage Ploughing Association
The Northern Ireland team enjoyed great success at the European Vintage Ploughing Championships which was held at Veenhuizen in the Netherlands. Pic credit: Northern Ireland Vintage Ploughing Association

"This has been a brilliant achievement for the ploughmen and Northern Ireland and we would also like to thank the supporters and Stewart Transport for transporting the equipment,” said an Association spokesperson.

Next year the European Vintage Championships will be held in the Republic of Ireland concurrent with their National Ploughing Match.

The Northern Ireland Vintage Ploughing Association members representing Northern Ireland in 2024 are William Gill, David Grattan and Robert Acheson.

