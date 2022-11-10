William McCollough: Missing man found 'safe and well'
Police have taken to social media to thank members of the public for their assistance in helping to trace missing man, William McCollough.
Officers took to Facebook yesterday (Wednesday) to state that the 31-year-old had last been seen in Carrickfergus at approximately 9pm on November 7.
Confirming he has been found in a post on the Police Mid and East Antrim Facebook page today (Thursday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “Thank you for your help with our missing person appeal from yesterday. They’ve now been located safe and well.”