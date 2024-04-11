Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rev Matthew Kelso, minister of Ballynure Presbyterian Church, paid a timely tribute to Wilson Hyde to mark his fifty years of continuous service on the church committee.

Speaking at the presentation on Sunday, April 7, Rev Kelso said: “Wilson Hyde has spent the vast majority of his life in Ballynure Presbyterian, coming with his mother and father, Bertie and Ellen, when they moved into the area, after Bertie Hyde had been appointed manager of the Milk Marketing Board’s depot when it opened in 1942.

"The Hyde family, including all five children (Robert – deceased, Frankie – deceased, Margaret, Wilson and Marion}, has served the church in many ways over those eighty years and the Resurrection stained glass window on the Main Street side of the church bears testimony to that."

Wilson Hyde (left) with the Rev Matthew Kelso at Ballynure Presbyterian. Photo: submitted

Following in his father’s footsteps, Wilson, a car mechanic by trade, joined the church committee on April 11, 1974 - 50 years ago this week - and has served continuously for that period.

Rev Kelso added: “Wilson’s father served for a total of 43 years in various roles such as church secretary, WFO and buildings’ treasurer and an elder for 34 years.

"His mother, Ellen, in 1954, readily accepted the position of treasurer of the Ladies Working Guild and remained so for many years as the organisation changed its name, finally to the PW. The three Hyde girls all taught in Sunday School and sang in the choir.

Pictured (from right to left) are Wilson Hyde, his wife Pearl, his sister Margaret in the back and his sister Marion with her husband Robert on the left. Photo: submitted

"Wilson has never been a passive member of the committee but has used his time and talent in a number of different ways over that long period, keeping our property and grounds in order.

"Together with Pearl, his wife, they have each given almost 70 years to the church choir. She has served in Sunday School and PW, while Wilson is currently treasurer of the bowling club where has been a stalwart for at least 20 years.