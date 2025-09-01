The RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will be seen over areas of Northern Ireland on Friday (September 5) as part of events to mark the 85th anniversary of the decisive aerial battle.

Details were revealed when RAF Association NI chair, Wg Cdr Noel Williams, together with Air Marshal Sean Reynolds, Air Officer Northern Ireland (AONI) and Wg Cdr Will Lucas, Officer Commanding Air Wing at Aldergrove Air Station, launched the 2025 Wings Appeal campaign across the province.

Wg Cdr Williams said: “The RAF association (the charity for the RAF family) continues to play an extremely important role right across the province with its wellbeing support and the camaraderie generated at our branch meetings.

"There are some 6,000 former RAF veterans in NI and we are determined, with the help of a supportive public, that no veteran, who has served in the RAF, should face poverty or loneliness in the future.”

(Left to Right): Air Marshal Sean Reynolds (AONI), Wing Commander Noel Williams (chair RAF Association Northern Ireland) and Wing Commander Will Lucas (OC Air Wing, Aldergrove Air Station) launching the annual Wings Appeal. Photo submitted

Air Marshal Reynolds spoke of the significance of this year, saying: “2025 is the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Britain which was the first decisive battle in history fought entirely in the air. Thanks to the bravery and skill of RAF pilots, aircrews and groundcrews, the UK was able to prevent the Luftwaffe from destroying our vital air defences.

"Churchill spoke of the huge sacrifices that were made during this period when he said ‘Never in the field of human conflict has so much been owed by so many to so few’.”

In making the first official donation to the Wings Appeal, he added: “I trust the public will get behind the campaign this year and make it a bumper year of charitable donations during this special anniversary.”

Wg Cdr Lucas commented: “I am looking forward to attending a variety of events as the Battle of Britain ‘month’ of September approaches and RAFA Stalls spring up right across Northern Ireland from Fermanagh, to Coleraine, Carrickfergus, Larne, Omagh, Ballymena, Armagh, Newtownards and Bangor, to name but a few.

"I am especially thrilled that the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, including the Lancaster, will be over Belfast, and other areas, on Friday 5th September.”

Wg Cdr Williams, who is also chair of Carrick RAFA branch, concluded: “I do hope wherever you see a RAFA ‘tin’ in a shop, restaurant, garage or any outlet, that you be as generous as you can and, if you would like to, you can send a donation to Danske Bank (by bank transfer) to RAFA Wings Appeal Account 51041150; Sort Code 95-02-61. You can even call in to the bank, quote this detail, and make a donation in person.

“This is a remarkable milestone anniversary of this battle that raged during the summer of 1940 when so many young pilots bravely defended the UK against overwhelming odds. There have been many conflicts since when the men and women of the RAF dedicated their lives to our nation, some paying the ultimate price. I ask you to remember the ‘Few’ and Give as They Gave.”