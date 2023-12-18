Children from a Carrickfergus playgroup have enjoyed their very own ‘white’ Christmas.

Members of Kilroot Playgroup enjoying the winter wonderland experience. Photo courtesy of Tommy Mahood

The winter wonderland was created as part of the festive entertainment when Santa paid a visit to Kilroot Playgroup.

Santa took the children and staff for a ride on his sleigh and also delivered presents to the young people.

