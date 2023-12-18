Winter wonderland at Christmas for Kilroot Playgroup in Carrickfergus
Children from a Carrickfergus playgroup have enjoyed their very own ‘white’ Christmas.
The winter wonderland was created as part of the festive entertainment when Santa paid a visit to Kilroot Playgroup.
Santa took the children and staff for a ride on his sleigh and also delivered presents to the young people.
A memorable day was had by all and Tommy Mahood was on hand to capture the spirit of the occasion with this photograph.