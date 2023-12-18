Register
Winter wonderland at Christmas for Kilroot Playgroup in Carrickfergus

Children from a Carrickfergus playgroup have enjoyed their very own ‘white’ Christmas.
Published 18th Dec 2023, 10:59 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 11:13 GMT
Members of Kilroot Playgroup enjoying the winter wonderland experience. Photo courtesy of Tommy MahoodMembers of Kilroot Playgroup enjoying the winter wonderland experience. Photo courtesy of Tommy Mahood
The winter wonderland was created as part of the festive entertainment when Santa paid a visit to Kilroot Playgroup.

Santa took the children and staff for a ride on his sleigh and also delivered presents to the young people.

A memorable day was had by all and Tommy Mahood was on hand to capture the spirit of the occasion with this photograph.

Related topics:Carrickfergus