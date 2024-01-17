Antrim and Newtownabbey Council has stated the ongoing weather conditions are causing some “minor disruptions” to services and facilities across the borough.

The adverse weather has caused some disruption to waste collections in the region.

A spokesperson for the local authority stated: “Bin collection crews have been unable to safely access some areas of the borough.

"Please continue to leave your bin/wheelie box out for collection as crews will reattempt to service affected areas.”

Grit piles have been placed at a number of locations. (Pic: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council).

The recent cold snap is also impacting on leisure facilities in Antrim and Newtownabbey.

The council spokesperson explained: “Allen Park and Ballyearl Golf Courses are closed due to the weather conditions.

“Bookings for 3G pitches at Muckamore and Neillsbrook Community Centres have been cancelled for tonight (Wednesday).

“There’s ongoing monitoring of outdoor facilities and pitches. Pitch bookings will be contacted by MORE Team if closures are foreseen.”

Meanwhile, the council has agreed with the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) that they will grit designated footpaths in town and village centres, in addition to the council’s own facilities. Gritting is set to be conducted on a priority one and two basis.

The council spokesperson added: “Priority one areas are Ballyclare, Glengormley, Merville Garden Village shopfronts, Doagh, Crumlin, Parkgate, Randalstown, Templepatrick, Toome, Antrim, Ballynure and Whiteabbey Village.

"Priority two areas are Hightown, Carnmoney and DfI requests.

"The DfI will salt the main traffic routes and also replenish salt boxes. Council staff will liaise with DfI on reports of boxes needing replenished. Information relating to the gritting of public roads and re-stocking of grit boxes can be provided via DfI Roads on 03002007893.”