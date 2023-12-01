With an amazing three bedroom house up for grabs via Tommy French Competitions, Lurgan native Gary Lynch reveals how it all started and what plans they have for the future.

Gary revealed that the competitions, which started in 2020 during the Covid-19 Lockdown, have grown hugely in the last three years culminating in this Christmas Eve’s prize of a three bedroom detached house.

This 3-bedroom house in Drumnagoon in Craigavon, Co Armagh is part of a life-changing prize up for grabs via Tommy French Competitions this Christmas. It comes with £20k in cash. Or if you prefer you can swap that prize for a cash sum of £250k

"We just wanted to give away prizes to the local community. We have given away lots of prizes over the last three years, cash, technology and holidays – cash is the most popular,” he said.

Gary revealed that since the competition for the house went live on Thursday night it has gone viral with a huge reaction online. “The biggest prize we have done yet is £100,000 and we’ve done that four times. But we have went big with this. We have always wanted to do a house. It’s a life-changing prize for a family. We thought this would be the perfect time, coming to the end of the year – Christmas.

"So Christmas Eve we have put this house up with £20,000 spending money or a £250k cash alternative – so it’s a real life-changing amount for some family in the mouth of Christmas,” said Gary adding that anyone who wants a chance at winning can go to www.tommyfrenchcompetitions.com and the prize should be at the top of the page. All you have to do is answer a simple question and pick how many tickets you want, enter your card details and that’s it. Or if you are close to any of the Tommy French offices their staff will help.

This fully-furnished 3-bedroom beautifully fitted out home in Drumnagoon, Craigavon, Co Armagh plus £20k in cash is up for grabs this Christmas as one of the Tommy French Competitions. Or you can have £250k instead.

"We have a three bedroom detached house in the heart of Craigavon close to really good facilities including Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon Hospital, the cinema, motorway. The master bedroom has an ensuite, a really spacious kitchen, living room and a downstairs toilet. There’s a class back garden with lots of space. It’s in a private cul de sac in Drumnagoon as well so it’s a fantastic house for a family.”

This month Tommy French has a free to enter competition. It’s for £5k for a local sports club. Gary revealed: “That can apply to anyone, football, rugby, gaelic, darts, no matter what. We just want to give back to the community. It’s free to enter. Just go onto the page It is one vote per person so spread the word and the more people that enter from your club, the better chance of that club winning the £5k for their facilities or whatever they want to do with it.” The draw happens on New Year’s Eve.

"We also have £150k cash going on New Year’s Eve and a free to enter holiday to Dubai as well,” said Gary. “Last December was our biggest month ever and this December already we are smashing that out of the park. Hopefully we will regroup in January with even bigger and better things, with more freebies, more holidays, more cash.”