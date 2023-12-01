With a £250k house up for grabs via Tommy French Competitions this Christmas, Gary Lynch reveals how it all started and what prizes, including freebies, are available
Gary revealed that the competitions, which started in 2020 during the Covid-19 Lockdown, have grown hugely in the last three years culminating in this Christmas Eve’s prize of a three bedroom detached house.
"We just wanted to give away prizes to the local community. We have given away lots of prizes over the last three years, cash, technology and holidays – cash is the most popular,” he said.
Gary revealed that since the competition for the house went live on Thursday night it has gone viral with a huge reaction online. “The biggest prize we have done yet is £100,000 and we’ve done that four times. But we have went big with this. We have always wanted to do a house. It’s a life-changing prize for a family. We thought this would be the perfect time, coming to the end of the year – Christmas.
"So Christmas Eve we have put this house up with £20,000 spending money or a £250k cash alternative – so it’s a real life-changing amount for some family in the mouth of Christmas,” said Gary adding that anyone who wants a chance at winning can go to www.tommyfrenchcompetitions.com and the prize should be at the top of the page. All you have to do is answer a simple question and pick how many tickets you want, enter your card details and that’s it. Or if you are close to any of the Tommy French offices their staff will help.
"We have a three bedroom detached house in the heart of Craigavon close to really good facilities including Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon Hospital, the cinema, motorway. The master bedroom has an ensuite, a really spacious kitchen, living room and a downstairs toilet. There’s a class back garden with lots of space. It’s in a private cul de sac in Drumnagoon as well so it’s a fantastic house for a family.”
This month Tommy French has a free to enter competition. It’s for £5k for a local sports club. Gary revealed: “That can apply to anyone, football, rugby, gaelic, darts, no matter what. We just want to give back to the community. It’s free to enter. Just go onto the page It is one vote per person so spread the word and the more people that enter from your club, the better chance of that club winning the £5k for their facilities or whatever they want to do with it.” The draw happens on New Year’s Eve.
"We also have £150k cash going on New Year’s Eve and a free to enter holiday to Dubai as well,” said Gary. “Last December was our biggest month ever and this December already we are smashing that out of the park. Hopefully we will regroup in January with even bigger and better things, with more freebies, more holidays, more cash.”
Gary revealed that some of their prizes have already changed the lives of local families. “We had one winner, a lady from Portadown who won £100k. She said it completely changed her children’s lives. They got a new car and a new house. Hopefully we will get more of that.”