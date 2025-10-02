“You are lucky you live in a democracy which permits protests,” a judge tells a 56-year-old woman involved in “anti-immigration protests”.

Janice Wilson, from Deramore Drive, Portadown, who appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, pleaded guilty to obstructing police.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

On June 12 this year police “were made aware though social media of an anti-immigration protest” in the Jervis Street area of Portadown, a Prosecutor told the court.

"Police were present and closed off a number of streets within the vicinity as there was a high population of foreign nationals residing there. Protesters then walked along West Street heading in the direction of Thomas Street and Edward Street,” she said, adding much of the area was blocked off by police.

"Protesters slowly made their way back to Jervis Street and West Street. At this stage more people had joined the protest and stones and masonry were being thrown at officers. A large crowd of individuals with face coverings also appeared.

"Police were observing the incident via CCTV, air support and body worn cameras. When the Tactical Support Group (TSG) arrived there was already a large crowd of over 100 people involved in rioting and disorder,” said the Prosecutor.

"The TSG unit put in a shield line. The defendant then approached the line. She was asked to move back and leave the area as the road was now closed. She was advised if she failed to do so she would be liable to arrest. The defendant continued to push towards police lines and was then struck by an officer’s baton.”

After a final police warning at 9.19pm she was arrested for obstructing police. She struggled and refused to give her name to police.

Wilson’s solicitor Mr Richard Monteith said her client was part of the crowd but didn’t have her face covered. “She was there lawfully and peacefully,” said the solicitor.

He revealed she had been extracted from the crowd at one stage by her daughter after she was struck in the hand by a police officer. He said she was then pushed back into the crowd.

Mr Monteith added that “because of the thinking of the judiciary at that time” she spent five days in custody. “That period in custody was obviously salutary to her,” he said, adding there hadn’t been any repeat incidents.

"Had there been violence involved, had there been riotous behaviour involved, we’d be in a different venue,” said the solicitor.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “I am advised you were far from the worst of the behaviours which were exhibited that day. You are lucky you live in a democracy which permits protests but they must be peaceful.”

"Your error here is obstructing police and you did also spend five days in custody as a result of that,” said the District Judge, adding he would deal with the matter via a financial penalty.

He said he was considering a fine of £500 but since she spent time in custody he reduced it to £250 plus the £15 Offender Levy.

A Prosecutor said she omitted saying the matter was aggravated by racial hostility but the judge said it was too late as he had already sentenced Wilson.