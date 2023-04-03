A woman in her 70s has died following a traffic collision which took place in Cookstown in February.

The single-vehicle road traffic collision took place in the William Street area on February 9.

In a statement issued on Monday, April 3, Sergeant Amanda McIvor from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly before 2.15pm on Thursday, February 9 that a woman had been involved in a collision with a lorry.

"The woman has been named as 73-year-old Ita Cavanagh from the Pomeroy area.

"Emergency services attended and Ms Cavanagh was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment. Sadly, while she was in hospital receiving treatment for her injuries, she passed away.

