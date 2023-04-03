The single-vehicle road traffic collision took place in the William Street area on February 9.
In a statement issued on Monday, April 3, Sergeant Amanda McIvor from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly before 2.15pm on Thursday, February 9 that a woman had been involved in a collision with a lorry.
"The woman has been named as 73-year-old Ita Cavanagh from the Pomeroy area.
"Emergency services attended and Ms Cavanagh was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment. Sadly, while she was in hospital receiving treatment for her injuries, she passed away.
"Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the William Street area around this time and who has dashccam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 955 of 09/02/23.”