Woman dies following collision involving lorry in Cookstown

A woman in her 70s has died following a traffic collision which took place in Cookstown in February.

By Valerie Martin
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 08:45 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 08:45 BST

The single-vehicle road traffic collision took place in the William Street area on February 9.

In a statement issued on Monday, April 3, Sergeant Amanda McIvor from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly before 2.15pm on Thursday, February 9 that a woman had been involved in a collision with a lorry.

"The woman has been named as 73-year-old Ita Cavanagh from the Pomeroy area.

Ita Cavanagh
"Emergency services attended and Ms Cavanagh was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment. Sadly, while she was in hospital receiving treatment for her injuries, she passed away.

"Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the William Street area around this time and who has dashccam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 955 of 09/02/23.”

