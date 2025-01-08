Women's Aid ABCLN seeking volunteers for shop on Larne Main Street
In a post on their Facebook page the charity wrote: “Volunteering is a great way to help us as a local charity by giving something back, get involved with an exciting new project, gain experience in a retail or charity environment, [or] complete volunteer hours for an award.
“Whether you’re a student or retired, we would love you to be involved! No experience [is] necessary.”
Women’s Aid ABCLN provides confidential support, information and emergency accommodation for women and children who are affected by domestic abuse across Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey.
The organisation opened its new shop on Larne Main Street in November 2024, with a selection of pre-loved women’s and men’s clothing, children’s and baby goods, vintage treasures, and books on offer.
The new store is also accepting donations of quality, preloved goods.
