Women from all over the world will be joining in a Day of Prayer next week including many in Portadown.

It's World Day of Prayer on Friday March 3 and the local service will be held in St Patrick's Chapel in William Street, Portadown, at 8pm.

The day has been prepared by the women of Taiwan, a beautiful, densely populated island in the western Pacific, just 100 miles from the coast of China.

The day is part of a huge wave of prayer which circles the earth for at least 38 hours.

St Patrick's Church, William St, Portadown. INPT04-204.

It begins at dawn in western Samoa and Tonga in the Pacific Ocean and ends at .dusk in America Samoa.

Local organisers are appealing for a good turn-out at the service in Portadown.

The first Women’s World Day of Prayer service in Wales was held in 1933 at Trinity Church, Swansea.

