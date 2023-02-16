It's World Day of Prayer on Friday March 3 and the local service will be held in St Patrick's Chapel in William Street, Portadown, at 8pm.
The day has been prepared by the women of Taiwan, a beautiful, densely populated island in the western Pacific, just 100 miles from the coast of China.
The day is part of a huge wave of prayer which circles the earth for at least 38 hours.
It begins at dawn in western Samoa and Tonga in the Pacific Ocean and ends at .dusk in America Samoa.
Local organisers are appealing for a good turn-out at the service in Portadown.
The first Women’s World Day of Prayer service in Wales was held in 1933 at Trinity Church, Swansea.
The first service in Northern Ireland was in May Street Presbyterian Church, Belfast in 1943.