‘Wonderful’ Jubilee event at ‘Queen’s Park’

A spread fit for a queen at 'Queen's Park in Cullybackey

The people of the Park came together for a celebratory street party including resident, Mid & East Antrim Alderman, Tommy Nicholl.

Speaking afterwards, he said: The estate was one of the first to be named after Queen Elizabeth II 70 years ago.

“When I was invited to Buckingham Palace in 2006, Her Majesty asked me: ‘In what part of the Kingdom do you live?’. I had the privilege of explaining that I came from Queen’s Park in Cullybackey”.

Ald Nicholl thanked the organisers and supporters of the Jubilee street party, especially Mrs Lilas Richmond and Cllr Beth Adger MBE, the musicians, lambeg drummer and Ballee Blue & Royal Flute Band.