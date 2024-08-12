Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Workers from Glen Dimplex are to take part in industrial action from Friday due to a dispute over a potential closure of the Portadown plant.

Unite the Union says it has notified the company it will start the first phase of industrial action, including a ‘work-to-rule’ from Midnight on Friday August 16.

The Glen Dimplex plant at Lurgan Road, Portadown, Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Google.

There are also plans relating to training and overtime.

According to Unite the Union, the industrial dispute is a result of claims that Glen Dimplex may offshore work to Lithuania. The union claims this may ‘lead to redundancies and the potential closure of the site in Portadown’.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The workers at Glen Dimplex have been left with no alternative but to take industrial action. The workforce has generated huge profits for Glen Dimplex but now management want to cast them aside and offshore production to make even greater profits.

“These workers are fighting for their jobs and their livelihoods – they can be confident of the full support of Unite in that fight.”

The Union said the work-to-rule will proceed indefinitely and will see workers refuse to undertake overtime, refuse to mentor or train new staff, and they will work to contractual terms and conditions and their job description only.

Regional coordinating officer George Brash said: “The work to rule will thwart management’s plans to boost production in the short-term and force workers to train their own replacements.

“Glen Dimplex must reconsider their plans and instead recognise the invaluable contribution made by this workforce.”

A spokesperson for Glen Dimplex was asked for comment but none was forthcoming at the time of going to publication.