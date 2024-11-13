Workplace accident at Cookstown factory under investigation by Health and Safety Executive

By Stanley Campbell
Published 13th Nov 2024, 17:03 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 17:39 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has died following a workplace accident at the Trade Mouldings factory on the outskirts of Cookstown.

The company, which makes doors for the home furniture markets, confirmed the deceased was one of their employees and that the accident happened on Wednesday morning.

In a statement, the company directors offered their condolences to the immediate family.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Mid Ulster police at scene of 'sudden death' of man in Sandholes Road area of Co...
Trade Mouldings factory at Sandholes Road, Cookstown. Credit: GoogleTrade Mouldings factory at Sandholes Road, Cookstown. Credit: Google
Trade Mouldings factory at Sandholes Road, Cookstown. Credit: Google

The incident is currently being investigated by the police and officials from the Health and Safety Executive NI.

Police said earlier that they attended a ‘sudden death’ in the Sandholes Road area of Cookstown.

Local people have paid tribute on social media to the victim.

One wrote: “Totally heartbreaking news for all the family and those who work with this poor soul.”

"So tragic. Out doing a days work,” said another.

And "It’s awful sad news. God love the family.”

Related topics:Health and Safety ExecutivePolice
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice