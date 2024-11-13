Workplace accident at Cookstown factory under investigation by Health and Safety Executive
The company, which makes doors for the home furniture markets, confirmed the deceased was one of their employees and that the accident happened on Wednesday morning.
In a statement, the company directors offered their condolences to the immediate family.
The incident is currently being investigated by the police and officials from the Health and Safety Executive NI.
Police said earlier that they attended a ‘sudden death’ in the Sandholes Road area of Cookstown.
Local people have paid tribute on social media to the victim.
One wrote: “Totally heartbreaking news for all the family and those who work with this poor soul.”
"So tragic. Out doing a days work,” said another.
And "It’s awful sad news. God love the family.”