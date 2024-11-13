Mid Ulster police at scene of 'sudden death' of man in Sandholes Road area of Cookstown
Police say they are currently at the scene of a sudden death of a man in Cookstown.
It is understood the incident happened at an industrial site in the Sandholes Road area of the town.
The Health and Safety Executive NI (HSENI) have been informed.
A spokesperson for the HSENI said: “We are aware of the incident and are attending the site.”
There are no further details at present.