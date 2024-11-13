Mid Ulster police at scene of 'sudden death' of man in Sandholes Road area of Cookstown

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police say they are currently at the scene of a sudden death of a man in Cookstown.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood the incident happened at an industrial site in the Sandholes Road area of the town.

The Health and Safety Executive NI (HSENI) have been informed.

A spokesperson for the HSENI said: “We are aware of the incident and are attending the site.”

There are no further details at present.