A four-week programme helping women to cope with the menopause starts this Friday (February 17) from 10am until 11.30am.

Entitled 'I'm Some Woman' the facilitator is Siobhan McKearney (At One Wellbeing).

The venue for the workshops is Cookstown Community Centre at Fairhill Road.

As well as looking at common and uncommon symptons we will also be looking at coping mechanisms.

Complimentary tea, coffee and scones/biscuits will be available.

To register for this free course email [email protected] or call Denise on 07540969623.

