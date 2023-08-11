The local mums enjoyed a chat over tea, coffee and cake with the opportunity to engage with early life and breastfeeding education and support services including Surestart, Libraries NI and Northern Health and Social Care Trust.
The Newtownabbey event featured a talk from Carol Smyth, IBCLC, a certified lactation consultant who encouraged mums to share their experiences and seek advice from professionals and other mums.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The free event was hosted by the Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Rosie Kinnear
Commenting on the event, Cllr Kinnear said: “I am delighted to see so many mums come together and celebrate the importance of breastfeeding. Breastfeeding can be challenging, but it is also incredibly rewarding. We are proud to have created a space where mums could come together, share their experiences and learn from each other.”
Offering advice to woman who are considering breastfeeding, a spokesperson for the local authority added: “If you are a mum who is breastfeeding, or if you are thinking about breastfeeding, there are many resources available to help you succeed. You can talk to your doctor, a lactation consultant, or a support group. There are also many online resources available.”
World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated every August to encourage breastfeeding and improve the health of babies around the world. The theme for World Breastfeeding Week 2023 was ‘Step up for breastfeeding education and support.’