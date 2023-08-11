Mothers from across Antrim and Newtownabbey gathered at Theatre at The Mill on Thursday, August 10 to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week 2023.

The local mums enjoyed a chat over tea, coffee and cake with the opportunity to engage with early life and breastfeeding education and support services including Surestart, Libraries NI and Northern Health and Social Care Trust.

The Newtownabbey event featured a talk from Carol Smyth, IBCLC, a certified lactation consultant who encouraged mums to share their experiences and seek advice from professionals and other mums.

Ilyas and Louisa Yuksel with Cllr Kinnear and her son Éanna alongside the 'Wiggle It' teacher. (Antrim and Newtownabbey Council).

The free event was hosted by the Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Rosie Kinnear

Commenting on the event, Cllr Kinnear said: “I am delighted to see so many mums come together and celebrate the importance of breastfeeding. Breastfeeding can be challenging, but it is also incredibly rewarding. We are proud to have created a space where mums could come together, share their experiences and learn from each other.”

Offering advice to woman who are considering breastfeeding, a spokesperson for the local authority added: “If you are a mum who is breastfeeding, or if you are thinking about breastfeeding, there are many resources available to help you succeed. You can talk to your doctor, a lactation consultant, or a support group. There are also many online resources available.”