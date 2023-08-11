Register
BREAKING
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show

World Breastfeeding Week celebrated in Newtownabbey

Mothers from across Antrim and Newtownabbey gathered at Theatre at The Mill on Thursday, August 10 to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week 2023.
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Aug 2023, 16:06 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 16:06 BST

The local mums enjoyed a chat over tea, coffee and cake with the opportunity to engage with early life and breastfeeding education and support services including Surestart, Libraries NI and Northern Health and Social Care Trust.

The Newtownabbey event featured a talk from Carol Smyth, IBCLC, a certified lactation consultant who encouraged mums to share their experiences and seek advice from professionals and other mums.

Read More
Cloth nappies could save Mid and East Antrim parents £500, councillors told
Ilyas and Louisa Yuksel with Cllr Kinnear and her son Éanna alongside the 'Wiggle It' teacher. (Antrim and Newtownabbey Council).Ilyas and Louisa Yuksel with Cllr Kinnear and her son Éanna alongside the 'Wiggle It' teacher. (Antrim and Newtownabbey Council).
Ilyas and Louisa Yuksel with Cllr Kinnear and her son Éanna alongside the 'Wiggle It' teacher. (Antrim and Newtownabbey Council).

The free event was hosted by the Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Rosie Kinnear

Commenting on the event, Cllr Kinnear said: “I am delighted to see so many mums come together and celebrate the importance of breastfeeding. Breastfeeding can be challenging, but it is also incredibly rewarding. We are proud to have created a space where mums could come together, share their experiences and learn from each other.”

Offering advice to woman who are considering breastfeeding, a spokesperson for the local authority added: “If you are a mum who is breastfeeding, or if you are thinking about breastfeeding, there are many resources available to help you succeed. You can talk to your doctor, a lactation consultant, or a support group. There are also many online resources available.”

World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated every August to encourage breastfeeding and improve the health of babies around the world. The theme for World Breastfeeding Week 2023 was ‘Step up for breastfeeding education and support.’

Related topics:NewtownabbeyTheatreAntrimDeputy MayorNorthern Health and Social Care Trust