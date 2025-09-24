World renowned violinist with remarkable story coming to Causeway Coast for one-off concert
Slovakian born Vladimir Jablokov is returning to Northern Ireland for a short run of dates this November and he will play the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre on Thursday, November 20.
Jablokov was born into a family of classical musicians and began his formal violin training at the age of six. His father, Alexander, was a touring solo violinist as well as a violin lecturer at the Academy of Performing Arts in Bratislava. His mother was the leader of the National Operetta Theatre in Bratislava. All six children (Vladimir is the third) grew up playing music.
At 18, Vladimir began his studies at the Academy of Performing Arts, but years of regimented training had left him craving a break from classical music. At 19, he packed his bags – and a fishing rod – and left for Ireland in pursuit of adventure.
Two weeks into his journey, he ran out of money and began busking on Dublin’s Grafton Street. Since then, he has never stopped playing. Starting with corporate events and weddings, he soon moved into concert halls – and never looked back.
Vladimir has been thrilling audiences since he first moved to Ireland over 20 years ago. His live performances are nothing short of electric and exhilarating, blending classical mastery with the passion, energy, and emotion of gypsy, folk, and popular music.
In 2013, he began performing regularly with his brother Anton and decided to form an official duo: Vladimir & Anton. This brotherly partnership gained widespread popularity in medium-sized concert halls and also led to major performances with orchestras such as the BBC Concert Orchestra, RTÉ Concert Orchestra, and Ulster Orchestra, as well as a UK tour with soprano Katherine Jenkins.
In the unique concert in Limavady, Vladimir performs and tells his own remarkable story. In this special duo show, Vladimir along with accompanist Switzerland's Adam Kuruc, perform music ranging from Humoresque to Monti’s Csárdás, Por Una Cabeza, and The Godfather theme.