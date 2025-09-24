From busking on the streets of Dublin to headling the 3 Arena, a world renowned violinist is coming to the Causeway Coast for a one-off performance to tell his remarkable story.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slovakian born Vladimir Jablokov is returning to Northern Ireland for a short run of dates this November and he will play the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre on Thursday, November 20.

Jablokov was born into a family of classical musicians and began his formal violin training at the age of six. His father, Alexander, was a touring solo violinist as well as a violin lecturer at the Academy of Performing Arts in Bratislava. His mother was the leader of the National Operetta Theatre in Bratislava. All six children (Vladimir is the third) grew up playing music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 18, Vladimir began his studies at the Academy of Performing Arts, but years of regimented training had left him craving a break from classical music. At 19, he packed his bags – and a fishing rod – and left for Ireland in pursuit of adventure.

In this unique concert, Vladimir performs and tells his own remarkable story - from a childhood steeped in classical music and family traditions, to busking on Grafton Street, nearly giving up, and eventually becoming the first individual performer to hire Dublin’s 3Arena, now headlining the venue annually. CREDIT JOEY KENNY

Two weeks into his journey, he ran out of money and began busking on Dublin’s Grafton Street. Since then, he has never stopped playing. Starting with corporate events and weddings, he soon moved into concert halls – and never looked back.

Vladimir has been thrilling audiences since he first moved to Ireland over 20 years ago. His live performances are nothing short of electric and exhilarating, blending classical mastery with the passion, energy, and emotion of gypsy, folk, and popular music.

In 2013, he began performing regularly with his brother Anton and decided to form an official duo: Vladimir & Anton. This brotherly partnership gained widespread popularity in medium-sized concert halls and also led to major performances with orchestras such as the BBC Concert Orchestra, RTÉ Concert Orchestra, and Ulster Orchestra, as well as a UK tour with soprano Katherine Jenkins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the unique concert in Limavady, Vladimir performs and tells his own remarkable story. In this special duo show, Vladimir along with accompanist Switzerland's Adam Kuruc, perform music ranging from Humoresque to Monti’s Csárdás, Por Una Cabeza, and The Godfather theme.