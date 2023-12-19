Second World War veteran John McDowell Bell was joined by relatives and friends to celebrate his 100th birthday at Corr’s Corner Hotel in Newtownabbey on December 13.

Mr Bell, who enlisted in the Merchant Navy at the age of 19 in 1942 before being discharged following the war in 1946, was born in Belfast on December 15 1923.

For John, who now resides in Milibern Trust accommodation, serving in the Armed Forces was a tradition for members of his family.

Detailing his family’s involvement in the forces, Operations Manager at the Milibern Trust, Bernard Johnston explained: “His father James joined the Inniskilling Fusiliers on the outbreak of World War I and was part of the 36th Ulster Division at the Battle of the Somme.

Merchant Navy veteran, Mr John Bell. (Pic: Contributed).

“John’s ancestors have a link to a famous Carrickfergus family, the ‘Fighting McAtamneys’ who lived on Davy’s Street in the east Antrim town.

“Seven members of the McAtamney family (six brothers and one sister), were all in uniform during the Second World War and John’s great grandmother was Margaret McDowell, whose surname he carries today as part of his name.

“At the outbreak of World War II in 1939, John was 16 and was not eligible to join the war effort. When he turned 19 in 1942, John enlisted into the Merchant Navy and on completion of his training, he was assigned to work on the MV Alexia as an apprentice artificer in the engine room in 1943.

"John very rarely spoke much about the war years, or the ship(s) on which he served, although he did convey to his children that the ships he served on were armed and manned by Navy gunners, to give some means of defence.”

Commenting on Mr Bell’s life following the war, Mr Johnston added: “Having learned his trade as an artificer in the engine room of the MV Alexia John, having now been discharged from the Merchant Navy in 1946, started working with the then Belfast Corporation as a fitter.

"He was employed at the Belfast number one pumping station, based at Duncrue Street. John was responsible for maintaining the two huge steam driven

pumps in the pumping station.

"The pumping station was very similar to a ship’s engine room, with the huge pumps running smoothly, but noisy and the boiler house where the firemen stoked the fires to keep up the steam within the boilers.

“John was a good strong swimmer and was coaching his children and others in the art of swimming at the South Gate Amateur Swimming club (meeting in the then Ormeau Baths).

“In 1973, the water and sewerage services in Northern Ireland were transferred from local to central government and John was integrated into the civil service as a Professional and Technical Officer.

"This was a supervisory grade making him responsible for managing the maintenance of the pumping stations in his assigned division in Belfast at that time, including the men who worked within the mechanical and electrical engineering positions, where he remained until he retired.