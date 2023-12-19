Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council approved a £10m business case for a new “factory of the future” at Global Point, outside Glengormley, at a meeting on Monday evening.

Council planners have already given the go-ahead for the 10,500 sq metre Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre (AMIC) with construction expected to commence in spring 2024 and the new flagship facility due to become operational in 2026.

The proposed development is expected to result in almost 1,500 permanent jobs and support for 300 apprentices. In September, Queen’s University announced Henry Brothers had won a £30m contract to construct the new facility. The council’s £10m contribution will be directed towards the construction cost.

AMIC is a £100m project which is being delivered and led by Queen’s University Belfast, alongside industry, Ulster University and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council as part of the Belfast Region City Deal.

The business case has already been approved by the AMIC Project Board, the Belfast Region City Deal Executive and QUB Senate and will be forwarded to the Department for Economy for approval.

A report to councillors says: “AMIC will provide high quality innovation support to manufacturing and advanced engineering industry by bringing together world class academic expertise, advanced industrial practice from commercial partners and the specialist facilities needed to execute innovation research and development projects to target industry sectors.”

The project includes three key elements: a new 10,500 sq. metre build at Global Point in Newtownabbey; refurbishment and provision of new equipment at the Northern Ireland Advanced Composites and Engineering Centre (NIACE) and an AMIC campus at Queen’s University.

Speaking at the council meeting, Glengormley Ulster Unionist Alderman Mark Cosgrove welcomed the update and full business case. He noted the council’s financial contribution is approximately ten per cent of the overall cost of the scheme, which he described, as “in excess of anything we have invested before”.

“Our biggest challenge when we make this investment is to ensure we have the land available to maximise the opportunities out of this,” he commented.

“It is a very very exciting time for the borough and I am very happy to move that the business case is approved.”

Airport DUP Ald Matthew Magill said: “I am very happy to second the recommendation. It is hard to believe we are now at a business case stage. If all goes according to plan, this will be a transformative scheme.

“We are very much looking forward to seeing the benefits AMIC will bring over the next number of years and into the future as we continue to build up this economic development success.”

Glengormley Sinn Fein Cllr Michael Goodman expressed hope the benefits will be seen across the borough. “Antrim and Newtownabbey is not just one small corner of the borough and I hope that the jobs and wider economic benefits it promises, will be delivered from Crumlin to Toome and across Belfast Lough shore.

“I think it will be a failure if all we have are jobs centred at Global Point and benefits are distributed around that area.”

Macedon Alliance Cllr Billy Webb MBE stated: “This is a classic example of this council being open for business. The benefits of this are massive for the borough.”