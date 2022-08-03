Would you have space in your heart and home for Beau or Max?

Beau

Four years old

German Shepherd

German Shepherd Beau lives up to her name being such a gorgeous girl. Beau loves a tasty treat, her toys and playing fetch She enjoys going on walks and is curious in new environments

She enjoys going on walks and is curious in new environments.

Beau requires quieter walking areas away from other dogs and needs to be the only pet within her new home.

She can be uncomfortable with new people but she is friendly once out on a walk and after several meetings.

Beau’s ideal home would have a secure garden that she could run around in a rural area with not many visitors.

Someone with previous experience with German Shepherds, who is willing and able to be actively involved with her training, would be ideal.

Once Beau has settled into her new home she could potentially be left alone for a few hours.

Max

Six years old

Yorkshire Terrier

Max is a friendly little dog who loves meeting new people. He enjoys playing with his toys and getting out for sniffy walks.

Max can find car travel a little stressful so would prefer not to go on long journeys.

When meeting dogs out and about he can be quite an excitable little fella.

Max is diabetic and he requires a home with dedicated adopters who will be able to stick to his strict diet and provide two injections a day, 12 hours apart; he is currently enjoying life in a foster home. He is housetrained and sleeps in a crate in the kitchen.

He can live with another doggy companion if they don’t mind him being a little boisterous. He can live with secondary school-aged children and older and he will need company in the house for most of the day.

His foster carers say he is adorable with a fabulous wee character,