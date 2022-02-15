Would you have space in your heart and home for Bella and Drake?

Bella and Drake are a gorgeous pair of pugs who are looking for someone to give them a forever home together

Bella is seven years old and Drake is six.

They are a gorgeous pair of pugs who are hoping that, at a time when St. Valentine is working his magic, their special someone will come along and give them a forever home together.

They both enjoy their home comforts, especially a warm cosy bed to snuggle up in.

Drake is the more outgoing of the two dogs. He is a lovable boy who is very affectionate to people.

Bella is a real sweetheart. She does have a shy side, however she adores food, so tasty treats are a sure way to win over her heart.

Drake has always lived with Bella, so is very devoted to his best pal.

Bella and Drake would benefit from a new family who have experience of the breed to fully understand their needs. They can live with children aged 14 and over and would love their own garden to roam around and relax in.

They are not used to be left alone for long periods of time, so time left alone would need to be gradually built up.

If you think you can offer the loved-up duo a home together, please get in touch with Ballymena Rehoming Centre.

*If you are interested in rehoming a dog, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming to find out more about Dogs Trust virtual rehoming process to match dogs with their new owners.

Members of the local dog-loving public can also book a slot to visit the centre on one of their Information Days, held every Sunday between 12-4pm.

Visitors will be able to meet the friendly staff, see the best of Dogs Trust Ballymena including the state-of-the-art kennels and – most importantly – see some of the gorgeous dogs spending time with their canine carers. Information Days will not have a rehoming focus.

To book a slot on one please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/ourcentres.

If you are interested in adopting a canine friend, please get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust, Ballymena on 028 2565 2977 - the phone lines are open daily from 8.30am – 5pm - or you can visit the website at www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centres/ballymena

Dogs Trust normally cares for around 14,000 dogs across its network of 20 rehoming centres in the UK and one in Dublin.