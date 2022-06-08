Would you have space in your heart and home for Buster or Rosie?

Buster

Age: Five years

Breed: Pug/Beagle Cross

Buster loves his food and has been really enjoying enrichment feeding since he has arrived at the centre. As a treat he loves peanut butter, cheese, and a crunchy carrot.

Buster enjoys getting to run around and play with all his toys. He can be shy around new people, so he is looking for a quiet home environment with not many visitors. He seems to have formed better relationships with his female carers at the centre.

Buster will require a few meets at Ballymena Rehoming Centre to get him comfortable with his potential adopters. He could live in a home with children aged 16 and over.

Buster loves a cosy bed and is used to sleeping in a crate. Buster is also house trained.

Rosie

Age: Three years

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier

Rosie is an adorable and loveable little dog. Rosie enjoys her walks and likes to explore her surroundings by sniffing and investigating. She also adores playing with her squeaky toys.

Rosie is looking for a quieter home and would need to be the only dog in her new home as she can be uncomfortable around other dogs.

Rosie requires a home with an enclosed garden and she could live with children aged 15 and over. Once Rosie has settled into her home, she could potentially be left home alone for a few hours.

If you think you could offer Buster or Rosie a home get in touch with the Ballymena Rehoming Centre.

If you are interested in rehoming a dog, visit the website at www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming to find out more.

Members of the public can also book to visit the centre on one of its Information Days every Sunday, 12-4pm. They do not have a re-homing focus. Book a visit at www.dogstrust.org.uk/ourcentres