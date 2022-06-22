Would you have space in your heart and home for Daisy or Beau?

Daisy

Age: one and a half years

Breed: Labradoodle

Daisy is an absolutely gorgeous girl, who loves to get out and go on new adventures. She will happily hop into the car for road trips. Daisy really enjoys going for walks where she can explore a new environment. She would really benefit from a family who enjoy walks as much as she does and can keep up with her energy levels. Daisy would prefer walks in peaceful areas as she can sometimes be worried by traffic. She isn’t always too sure about other dogs, so walking areas that are low dog populated would be ideal. She really loves squeaky toys and will gladly keep herself entertained for hours with them. Daisy would ideally like an adult only home, where her new family can initially be with her all day, whilst she settles in. She’d love a secure garden where she can relax and play. Daisy is a real sweetheart with so much to offer a suitable home.

Beau

Age: four years

Breed: German Shepherd

Beau is fittingly named as she is beau-tiful. She is an active girl, who really enjoys playing with toys, especially fetch. She also loves to get out exploring. Beau does have a slightly shy side when meeting new people, but soon warms up after a few introductions and walks definitely bring out her friendliness. Beau would really benefit from a home with a secure garden where she can play, ideally close to rural areas where she can walk and freely run around in peace. Beau isn’t certain about other dogs, so she’d be best suited to a home in a low dog populated area. She’d like a home with few visitors, with a new family who are ready and willing to be actively involved with training. Beau would suit a family who have knowledge or previous breed experience. Once Beau has settled in, she could potentially be left alone in the home for a few hours. She is a truly wonderful dog, who would bring so much fun and joy to a forever home.