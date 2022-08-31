Would you have space in your home or heart for Toby or Max?
This week sees our regular feature, in association with Dogs Trust, Ballymena, highlight two of the adorable dogs currently in its care while they wait for their ‘forever homes’ - Max and Toby.
Toby
Age: One year
Breed: Labrador/Poodle cross
Toby’s favourite toy to play with is a tennis ball. He’s very keen to get some tasty treats which is very useful for training.
He loves attention from his favourite humans and is an affectionate boy once he gets to know you. The ideal owner for Toby would be someone who is used to big strong dogs and can handle them on the lead.
Toby requires someone who is at home for most of the day to help him settle into his new home. Adopters should be willing to do multiple meets at the centre to give Toby time get comfortable around them.
Toby would be best suited to a quiet, adult-only home with no visiting children. He would also need quiet walking areas with no traffic.
Max
Age: Six years
Breed: Yorkshire Terrier
Max is a friendly little dog who loves meeting new people. He enjoys playing with his toys and getting out for sniffy walks.
Max can find car travel a little stressful so would prefer not to go on long journeys. When meeting dogs out and about he can be quite an excitable little fella.
Max is diabetic and he requires a home with dedicated adopters who will be able to stick to his strict diet and provide two injections a day, 12 hours apart.
Max is currently enjoying life in a foster home. He is housetrained and sleeps in a crate in the kitchen.
He can live with another doggy companion if they don’t mind him being a little boisterous.
He can live with secondary school aged children and older and he will need company in the house for most of the day.
His foster carers say he is adorable with a fabulous wee character.
*If you think you could offer Max or Toby a home get in touch with the Ballymena Rehoming Centre (telephone - 028 2565 2977). If you are interested in rehoming a dog, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming to find out more.