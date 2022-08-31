Would you have space in your home or heart for Toby or Max?

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Toby

Age: One year

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Breed: Labrador/Poodle cross

Yorkshire Terrier Max is a friendly little dog who loves meeting new people. He enjoys playing with his toys and getting out for sniffy walks.When meeting dogs out and about he can be quite an excitable little fella.

Toby’s favourite toy to play with is a tennis ball. He’s very keen to get some tasty treats which is very useful for training.

He loves attention from his favourite humans and is an affectionate boy once he gets to know you. The ideal owner for Toby would be someone who is used to big strong dogs and can handle them on the lead.

Toby requires someone who is at home for most of the day to help him settle into his new home. Adopters should be willing to do multiple meets at the centre to give Toby time get comfortable around them.

Toby would be best suited to a quiet, adult-only home with no visiting children. He would also need quiet walking areas with no traffic.

Labrador/Poodle cross Toby loves attention from his favourite humans and is an affectionate boy once he gets to know you. The ideal owner for Toby would be someone who is used to strong dogs and can handle them on the lead.

Max

Age: Six years

Breed: Yorkshire Terrier

Max is a friendly little dog who loves meeting new people. He enjoys playing with his toys and getting out for sniffy walks.

Max can find car travel a little stressful so would prefer not to go on long journeys. When meeting dogs out and about he can be quite an excitable little fella.

Max is diabetic and he requires a home with dedicated adopters who will be able to stick to his strict diet and provide two injections a day, 12 hours apart.

Max is currently enjoying life in a foster home. He is housetrained and sleeps in a crate in the kitchen.

He can live with another doggy companion if they don’t mind him being a little boisterous.

He can live with secondary school aged children and older and he will need company in the house for most of the day.

His foster carers say he is adorable with a fabulous wee character.