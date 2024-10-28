Young Co Tyrone musician grows fanbase with more than one million views on Tiktok

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Co Tyrone musician Conan Gormley has grown his fanbase by using social media platforms like Tiktok to increase his fanbase around the world.

The 15-year-old from Cookstown will be playing gigs in counties Kerry and Galway next year due to his online popularity.

On Tiktok alone, he has had more than one million views!

He is the oldest of four boys and his father, Declan, decribed him as a roll model to his three younger brothers and "a large amount of younger nieces and nephews".

Young Cookstown musician Conan Gormley. Credit: Tiktok

Conan, an avid sports enthusiast, has been singing music “ever since he could talk” and took to the guitar during the Covid lock down period, and has turned into a talented guitarist.

He has just recently written and recorded his first single ‘Just Fine’ and is on his way of becoming a local celeb!

Just before this, Conán also appeared in a local festival ( A Festival for Mattie) which he was welcomed and supported by a large crowd on the night.

The visit to the recording studio early this month was not his first as he spent an afternoon recording some of his favourite songs for his 9th birthday present.

He plays gigs most weekend all over Tyrone, South Derry and is getting ready for a number of gigs coming up in the heart of Donegal.

Those that know him believe he will go far in the music business given his "implacable work rate."