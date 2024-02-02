Young Dromore girl is dancing on air after being selected for Team Northern Ireland
and live on Freeview channel 276
Penelope Cobb is seven years old and in Primary 4 in Dromore Central Primary School.
She started dancing at the age of just four, training in classical ballet, lyrical and modern jazz. When she was five, Penelope competed at her first ever competition and walked away with Ulster Champion and Northern Ireland Champion titles.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Penelope obviously inherited her talent from her mum Ruth, who runs dance studios in Newtownards and Dromore.
Ruth grew up dancing at Kim Arlow Dance Academy in Banbridge from age 6-18 where Kim inspired Ruth to follow her passion of dance.
"It’s incredibly special that my dancers are actually going to be wearing a set of costumes that were made over 20 years for Kim Arlow Dance Academy and Kim has kindly let them borrow,” said Ruth.
"I have been teaching for over 13 years and I just adore it and find it so special seeing my own daughter fall in love with dance as well.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"I definitely get butterflies in my tummy when she’s on stage.”
In December 2023 Penelope was submitted to the qualifying rounds of the Dance World Cup 2024.
Penelope’s mum only had planned of entering her senior students, who are age 15-19 and have spent 10 years training preparing for this level of dance, however Penelope begged her to let her try.
"Qualification takes place via video submission where a dance World Cup judge scores all the entries and ranks them,” Ruth explained. “Penelope entered her classical ballet solo and her modern jazz solo and qualified in first place for her entries.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
The local girl will now join thousands of dancers from across the world in Prague for the prestigious competition and her mum is hoping she can bring a trophy back home to Dromore.
"We now will be travelling to Prague for 10 days at the end of June to represent Team Northern Ireland in the Dance World Cup 2024, it is such an incredible opportunity especially at Penelope’s young age,” added Ruth.
"There are over 8000 dancers from 70 countries attending this year!”