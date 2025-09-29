Young Magherafelt racing sensation Fionn McLaughlin lands major sponsors

Irish racing sensation Fionn McLaughlin has landed a major sponsors - Mount Juliet Estate and The Johnstown Estate, part of The Johnstown Collection.

At just 17, Fionn has progressed from a podium-winning karting prodigy to competing in the F4 British Championship with Hitech TGR.

The sponsors consider his focus, resilience and commitment to peak performance reflect the same values that define both estates: delivering excellence while prioritising balance, recovery and wellbeing.

Sean Reid, Commercial Director, The Johnstown Collection, said: “We are delighted to support Fionn McLaughlin at such a pivotal stage in his racing career.

Pictured from left are Sean Reid, Commercial Director, The Johnstown Collection and Magherafelt racing sensation Fionn McLaughlin. Credit: Supplied

"His journey from karting talent to rising single-seater contender mirrors our own ethos: nurturing high performance while fostering recovery, wellness and a premium guest experience.”

Fionn said: “From starting in karting at five, to joining the Red Bull Junior Team and now competing in the F4 British Championship, every stage of my career has demanded discipline, recovery and focus. Having the support of The Johnstown Collection gives me the perfect base off the track, to perform at my best on it.”

The partnership will run across PR, social, visual storytelling and lifestyle campaigns through 2025 and into the 2026 season. Fans can look forward to behind-the-scenes content, insights into performance and recovery, and the shared pursuit of ambition, balance and excellence.

Fionn is currently racing in the F4 British Championship with Hitech TGR. Having begun karting at age 5, he has already secured podiums in major karting events, is a member of the Red Bull Junior Team, and continues to rise through the junior ranks with strong performances including wins and international representation.