A young woman has thanked PSNI officers who came to her assistance when they found her in the late stages of labour by the roadside.

The memorable event took place after routine police patrol came across the woman’s vehicle pulled over to the side of the road with its hazard lights flashing.

“When the officers pulled up to see if they could offer assistance, they were immediately surprised to see the female driver in labour and very close to giving birth right in the driver’s seat,” explained a PSNI spokesperson.

"The team tried their best to help in any way they could until thankfully Northern Ireland Ambulance Service staff arrived and swiftly took over.”

In a social media post, PSNI Lisburn and Castlereagh revealed the young mother had sent a touching note to police thanking the officers involved for their help and to let them know she had given birth to a healthy baby son.

She describes their assistance as “amazing”, especially with her seven-year-old daughter who was in the car at the time.

"Congratulations again from the team and many thanks for your note,” the PSNI spokesperson said.

The heartwarming news was well received by members of the public who responded to the social media post by praising police and offering congratulations to the young mum on her new arrival.